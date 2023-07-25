Punjab launches online portal to facilitate NRIs

CHANDIGARH: In a major relief to the NRIs, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday launched an online portal in of the revenue department to apply for the embossing of documents on a single click of mouse.



Describing it as a revolutionary step towards e-governance, the chief minister said that sometimes, a person residing outside India (an NRI or an OCI) needs to sell/buy/rent out/take possession of a property located in the state.

However, he said the concerned person is not able to visit India and attend the sub registrar office in person to get the documents registered. Bhagwant Mann said that in order to facilitate such NRIs, the entire process has been now digitalised, allowing applicants to apply for the embossing of documents.

The chief minister said that these documents can be submitted at various locations, such as the district, divisional commissioner, or the financial commissioner, based on the specified conditions.

Bhagwant Mann said that once the application is submitted, it undergoes a thorough scrutiny and approval process by the relevant branch adding that to further enhance the service, several additional features have been incorporated in the portal.

He said that a notable feature is the slot booking facility, which enables applicants to choose their preferred date and time for the embossing service at each location.

The chief minister said that this allows for better scheduling and convenience adding that in addition to the core functionalities, various supplementary features have been added.

Mann said that these additions are aimed at enhancing the overall user experience and streamline the embossing process.

He said that besides it automatic submission can be done at respective deputy commissioner office, divisional commissioner office or at financial commissioner office as per

the rules.

The Chief Minister also said that the portal also enables dynamic document uploading as per need, multiple payment gateways as and when needed, automatic calculation of fees, slot booking for 29 venues, SMS and Email alerts, acknowledgement on submission, intimation on approval and others. Bhagwant Mann said that the online system will facilitate the citizens to apply for embossing of documents 24X7 and the documents will be scrutinized by the concerned officials before taking the appointment by citizens. He said that the applicants will also be able to deposit the requisite fee online and the citizens need to visit the concerned office only once for getting his document embossed adding that the higher authorities will also be able to monitor the pendency of the documents through MIS reports for effective and time bound services to the citizens.