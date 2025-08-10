Punjab launches anti-drone systems to tackle cross-border smuggling

Chandigarh: In a path breaking initiative to check supply of drugs from across the border, the Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday flagged off Baaj Akh- Anti Drone System (ADS) after which Punjab became the first state in the country to deploy this system at the international border.

Interacting with the media, the National Convener of AAP said that another glorious chapter has been added in the crusade against the drugs.

He said that previous regimes hobnobbed with the drug smugglers due to which this curse flexed its muscles in the state. However, Arvind Kejriwal said that now a massive crackdown has been launched against drugs and big fishes involved in this trade have been put behind the bars.

Arvind Kejriwal said that drugs have been supplied to Punjab from across the border and to check them this anti-drone system has been launched.

He said that three ADS have been launched and six others will be launched very soon to make Punjab free from this scourge.

Kejriwal said that the state government has strictly implemented a zero-tolerance policy against drug traffickers.

AAP National Convener said that properties acquired by drug smugglers through the illegal drug trade are being demolished.

He further said that the most notorious and feared drug lord has been put behind the bars by an honest government in the state led by Bhagwant Mann.