Punjab known as ‘Food Bowl & Sword Arm of India’, says Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann exhorted the Punjabi Diaspora to play a proactive role in restoring the pristine glory of Punjab while addressing a gathering during India International Week.

Extending a warm welcome to the distinguished dignitaries who arrived from across the world to the sacred land of Punjab, CM

Mann said that the delegation includes eminent legal scholars, heads of legal institutions, lawyers, and other distinguished personalities.

He profusely thanked the organisers of India International Disputes Week-2026 for choosing Chandigarh, the capital of Punjab, as the venue to bring together respected legal minds from across the world on a single platform.

The Chief Minister said he was delighted to know that the delegation also includes Sikh lawyers, judges, and other eminent Sikh personalities from the USA, UK, Canada, and Singapore who have come to the sacred land of their ancestors. “Among them are several distinguished personalities who, through their talent, dedication, and hard work, have achieved great success abroad. I personally feel proud of their achievements and these moments are equally a matter of pride for all Punjabis,” said CM Mann.

Welcoming the guests, CM said, “Government of Punjab feels honoured to host you all. Punjab is the sacred land of great Gurus, saints, and spiritual leaders. The state is known as the land of brave and hardworking people. Our soldiers safeguard the borders, while our farmers ensure the nation’s food security. Therefore, Punjab is proudly known as the ‘Food Bowl and Sword Arm of India’.”

Highlighting the social fabric of the state, CM Mann said, “Punjab is a peaceful state where harmony, mutual respect, and brotherhood are so strong that hatred cannot germinate. Punjabis have always set a beautiful example of communal harmony before the world. The holy city of Amritsar is known as a symbol of universal brotherhood, where sacred sites such as Sri Harmandir Sahib, Durgiana Temple, Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal, and Jallianwala Bagh are located.”

Speaking about the significance of the legal forum, Mann stated, “India International Disputes Week is a platform that brings together judges, senior lawyers, law firms, young lawyers, intellectuals, and institutions from across the

world. Over the course of five days, discussions will be held on various important legal subjects including Domestic Violence, Financial Crime, Public Interest Litigation, Environmental Law, Media Regulation, Mediation Strategy, Cross-Border Settlements, and other key topics. I hope that this initiative will also prove beneficial and meaningful for the common people.”