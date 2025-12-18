Punjab: Key accused in Kabaddi player murder case killed in police encounter

Chandigarh: In a major action by the the SAS Nagar district Police amidst the ongoing drive to make Punjab a safe and secure state as per directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, key accused involved in Kabbadi player’s murder case was neutralised in a retaliatory fire by police teams, while, two police personnel also sustained injuries in an encounter took place in Lalru here on Wednesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) SAS Nagar Harmandeep Hans, while addressing the media, identified the accused as Harpinder alias Middhi, a resident of Naushehra Pannuan in Tarn Taran.

The latter sustained bullet injuries during the gunfire and was taken to the hospital for the treatment, where he succumbed to the injures, he said.

As per the information, kabaddi player-cum-promoter Kanwar Digvijay Singh, alias Rana Balachauria was shot dead by assailants in Mohali on December 15.

Police teams have also arrested the mastermind in the case identified as Aishdeep Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran and was currently staying in Russia.

The latter, who came to India on November 25 on the directions of Dony Bal to execute this murder, was arrested from Delhi Airport when he was planning to escape to Muscat.

The SSP said that acting swiftly on the information given by the accused Aishdeep Singh about his accomplice Harpinder Middhi, who actively supported the shooters and was supposed to escape along with him, police parties led Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Dera Bassi Bikramjit Singh Brar and Insp Sumit Mor, Insp Pushvinder Singh.