Punjab: Kejriwal & Mann to inaugurate special ward on Oct 2

CHANDIGARH: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will inaugurate a new district level special ward at Mata Kaushalya Hospital in Patiala on October 2.



Senior AAP Aadmi Party Punjab leader and Mandi Board Chairman Harchand Singh Barsat informed about this program of both CMs through a statement from the party headquarters on Friday.

He said that after the inauguration, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann will also address a party rally at New Apollo Ground of Patiala.

Barsat said that testing machines and other health equipment with latest technology have been installed in the new special ward built in Mata Kaushalya Hospital.

All types of tests and

treatment facilities will be available here. He said that in the coming time, the

Punjab government is planning to build more hospitals all over Punjab.