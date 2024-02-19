Punjab issues rotational irrigation programme of canals for Rabi season

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab government has issued a rotational irrigation programme of canals for the Rabi Season for the period between February 19 to 26, 2024.



Disclosing this here, an official spokesperson of the Water Resources Department said that the channels of Sirhind Canal System will run on the priority basis from Patiala Feeder, Abohar Branch, Bist Doab Canal, Sidhwan Branch and Bathinda Branch, respectively.

He further said that Ghaggar Link and its off-taking Channels i.e. Ghaggar Branch and P.N.C. in Group ‘B’ being in the first preference will run to their indent. Balanced water supplies available will be utilised in direct distributaries of Bhakhra Main line in Group ‘A’, respectively.

The spoakesperson further said that Punjab channels and branches off-taking from Harike and Ferozepur head works i.e. Abohar Branch off-taking from Sirhind Feeder and its Distributaries in Group ‘B’ being in the first preference will run to their indent. Balanced water supplies available will be utilised in direct distributaries of Sirhind Feeder in Group ‘A’.