Punjab: ISI-backed terror module busted

Chandigarh: The Punjab Police on Monday unearthed a Pakistan-ISI backed terror module with the arrest of one person and recovery of four hand grenades, one RDX-based IED and communication equipment from Batala.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the consignment was placed on the directions of UK-based Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist Nishan Singh alias Nishan Jodia, acting under the instructions of Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said police recovered four SPL HGR-84 hand grenades and one RDX-based IED -- weighing nearly 2 kg -- that was concealed in bushes near the road leading towards Amritsar.

They also recovered a Baofeng dual-band FM transceiver set, a D-shaped headset commonly used with walkie-talkies, and other accessories.

The DGP said that one accused, identified as Ravinder Pal Singh alias Ravi of village Puriya Kala village, has been arrested. Another accused has been identified and police teams are on a hunt to apprehend him, the DGP said, adding that investigation is ongoing to expose the entire cross-border conspiracy.

Sharing more details, Senior Superintendent of Police, Batala, Suhail Qasim Mir said that further investigation revealed that the accused collected the consignment in a dead letterbox fashion, following instructions from gangster-terrorist Nishan Singh, who orchestrated the placement and collection of the explosives.

The recovery of this cache has disrupted a cross-border conspiracy aimed at destabilising peace and harmony in Punjab, he said.

The SSP said efforts are also underway to ensure Nishan Jodia is apprehended and deported back to India to face the law.