Punjab Investors Summit draws industry leaders’ strong response

Chandigarh: Investors have given an enthusiastic response to the three-day Progressive Punjab Investors Summit held at Plaksha University, with industry leaders praising the investment-friendly initiatives of the state government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.



Addressing the valedictory session, Chairman of Nahar Group of Companies Kamal Oswal said the summit highlighted that Punjab is once again ready for industry, investment and growth. He noted that several leading industrial houses announced significant investment proposals that are expected to generate employment and accelerate industrial expansion in the state. Oswal also announced an investment of Rs 1,500 crore for modernisation of existing units, expansion in textiles and renewable energy, and the setting up of a data centre in Mohali.

Industry representatives said the summit helped restore confidence among investors and signalled a revival of Punjab’s industrial environment. Managing Director of Tynor P J Singh announced plans to invest Rs 1,000 crore over the next three years, citing the supportive policies of the state government.

Vice Chancellor of Plaksha University Rudra Pratap said the institution has already committed around Rs 950 crore to develop a world-class university focused on innovation and advanced education. He also announced plans for an additional Rs 5,000 crore investment to strengthen research, technology and entrepreneurship in Punjab.