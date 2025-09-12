Punjab intensifies flood relief ops

Chandigarh: The Punjab government is carrying out extensive relief operations in flood-affected regions while taking special precautions to prevent the spread of diseases. Officials said that the entire staff of health, veterinary, and allied departments has been working round the clock to safeguard residents and livestock.

Information & Public Relations minister Harjot Singh Bains reviewed the flood damage in Rupnagar along with Deputy Commissioner Varjeet Walia. The minister said that a special Girdawari to assess losses has already been completed in 50 percent of the affected areas. “Relief operations are continuing at full pace. While fogging machines are being deployed extensively to mitigate the spread of malaria and other diseases, regular medical camps are being organised. Veterinary teams are attending animals in the field with treatment and vaccination drives,” Bains said.

He further stated that all rural roads have been made operational to ensure uninterrupted connectivity, while district administrations remain on high alert.

Health and Family Welfare minister Balbir Singh visited several villages in Gurdaspur district, including Dehriewal Kiran, Ransike Tilla, Khushhalpur, Ratta, and Shahpur Jajan, accompanied by MLA Gurdeep Singh Randhawa. On this occasion, Balbir Singh personally handed over cheques of Rs 50,000 each to affected families.

Similarly, Social Security minister Baljit Kaur extended immediate financial aid in Malout to families whose houses suffered roof collapses due to heavy rainfall. She emphasized her continuous presence in Malout city and surrounding villages to monitor people’s needs.

Cabinet minister Laljit Singh Bhullar distributed essential supplies, including fodder and feed for livestock, to affected families across Patti constituency. He also met displaced residents at a relief camp in Bhaowal village. In Bhoa constituency, Cabinet minister Lal Chand Kataruchak distributed relief kits in Sehora village, providing each family with folding cots, mattresses, a cylinder, and a mosquito net.

Water Resources minister Barinder Kumar Goyal inspected the situation at Ghaggar River near Tohana bridge at Makraur Sahib and Moonak. He said: “After many days of concern, water levels had finally started receding, which is a matter of relief for residents.”

Relief efforts were also carried out at the constituency level. In Dera Bassi, MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa distributed aid to nearly 150 families. In Fazilka, MLA Narinder Pal Singh Sawna reached Mahatam Nagar village to deliver relief material. Deputy Commissioner Amarpreet Kaur Sandhu said that 15,070 ration kits and 6,236 cattle feed packets have already been distributed to affected households.