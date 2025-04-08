Punjab Health minister urges Nadda to enforce stricter regulations on e-pharmacies

New Delhi: Punjab Health minister Balbir Singh today urged Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J. P. Nadda to enforce stricter regulations on e-pharmacies, specifically requesting that they be prohibited from selling psychotropic drugs without a valid prescription. This appeal aligns with ongoing efforts in Punjab to combat drug abuse and aligns with existing national guidelines under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, which regulate the sale of such substances. Punjab Cabinet minister today called upon Nadda at Nirman Bhawan here.

Singh’s request reflects concerns over the potential misuse of online platforms, emphasising the need for tighter controls to ensure these drugs are dispensed only under medical supervision, supporting Punjab’s broader campaign to curb the drug menace in the state. Punjab minister revealed that the Union Health minister agreed to this.

On the issue of pending dues of State Health Agency under Ayushman Insurance Scheme, the Ministry of Health, Government of India has agreed to release about Rs 54 crores to State of Punjab for the successful operation of the scheme. Nadda assured Singh that about Rs 50 crores will be released after the completion of few formalities in subsequent weeks/months.