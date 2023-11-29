Punjab: HC seeks explanation on delay in Lawrence Bishnoi interview report

CHANDIGARH: Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday directed Additional Director General of Police, Prisons Punjab, to be present in court on December 14 to explain delay in Lawrence Bishnoi interview case report.



The amicus curiae in the case, advocate Tanu Bedi submitted that the affidavit filed by the Additional Director General of Police, Prisons, Punjab indicates that the committee has been able to pinpoint that the second interview could have been recorded between February 26, 2023 and March 17, 2023 and therefore, it would not be difficult for the committee to establish the date, time and the place where it was recorded. Punjab State’s counsel addresses efforts to curb mobile phone smuggling in jails, stating the committee investigating the Lawrence Bishnoi interview incident needs additional time for its report.

The High Court had taken a suo motu notice regarding the use of mobile phones in jail.