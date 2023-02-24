Punjab has enormous potential to lead in textile, apparel production: Arora

Chandigarh: Punjab has enormous potential to be a leading state in Textiles and apparel production across the country, said Aman Arora, Minister of Housing & Urban Development and Information and Public Relations, while inviting investors to ‘Invest in the Best’ state as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann led Punjab Government has been supporting the industry wholeheartedly.



Chairing the “Textile in Punjab- Policy, Infrastructure, Linkages & Trends” session during 2nd and concluding day of 5th Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit 2023 at India School of Business (ISB), SAS Nagar (Mohali) on Friday Aman Arora offered all kind of support including personalised task force to the industrialists.

“Industrialists can make a task force, in which they can pick the government officers as per their choice, so that their issues could be resolved at the earliest,” he said, while assuring that water charges will also be reduced as per the demand of the industry. He urged the industrialists to come up with out of the box ideas for industrial revolution in the state and Mann government is ready to welcome with open arms.