Punjab: Harjot Bains honours 161 govt schools

Chandigarh: Inculcating competitive skills and improving the performance of the government schools in the state, Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, on Friday, honoured a total of 161 government schools with the “Best School Award” carrying a total prize money of Rs 11 crore.

Addressing the gathering during the award function held at MC Bhawan here, Harjot Singh Bains said that 92 primary, middle, high and senior secondary schools for the session 2023-24 and 69 middle, high, and senior secondary schools for the session 2024-25 have been awarded today. He further informed that primary schools have been awarded with Rs. 2.5 lakh cash prize each, middle schools with Rs. 5 lakh each, high schools with Rs. 7.5 lakh each and senior secondary schools with Rs. 10 lakh each.

He said that these schools have been selected through a merit base criteria focusing on the strict parameters including students performance, attendance, community participation and maintenance of school infrastructure. Extending the heartfelt congratulations to all the award winning schools, Bains said that these schools would be role models for others to follow their footsteps to excel in education.