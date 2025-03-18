‘Punjab govt working to fulfil dreams of freedom fighters’

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday said that the state government is working tirelessly to realise the dreams of the great freedom fighters and martyrs.

Addressing a gathering during a function at the indoor stadium here, the Chief Minister, accompanied by AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal, said that every action of the state government is aimed at the well-being of the common man.

He said that education, health, power and other sectors had “acquired a centre stage in the political agenda of the parties due to the concerted efforts of AAP and its national convener Arvind Kejriwal”. He said that prior to this, “none of the political parties had ever bothered about these core sectors that are most important for every common man”.

“Due to such works, even those leaders who boast of having 56-inch chest, are afraid of him (Kejriwal),” Mann added.

The Chief Minister said that the people of the state had given a huge verdict to AAP by electing 92 MLAs in the Punjab Assembly during 2022 Vidhan Sabha polls. He said that the leaders who had defied the state and had shown grave disrespect to Sri Guru Granth Sahib are now “paying for their sins”.

Mann said that those who claimed that they would rule for 25 years “do not have 25 leaders with them now as people had taught them a befitting lesson for their misdeeds”.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is cleaning the mess “created by the previous regimes”. He said that the drug mafia was “patronised by the earlier governments but his government has launched a crusade against drugs”.

The Chief Minister said that the properties of the “drug smugglers” are being confiscated and razed.