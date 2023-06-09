‘Punjab govt to recruit veterinary officers, inspectors’

Chandigarh: In order to further strengthen the department, Punjab Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian on Friday asked the department officials to expedite the recruitment process of Veterinary Officers and Veterinary Inspectors.

He was chairing a maiden meeting to review the functioning of the Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries.

Gurmeet Singh Khuddian directed the concerned officials to further intensify the efforts to promote Shrimp Farming in south-west Punjab to increase the income of farmers of this belt as this region has saline underground water not fit for agriculture, besides, water-logging is also a perennial issue in this belt. The officials apprised the cabinet minister that around 1,212 acres have already been covered under shrimp farming in the state and they also assured that they will not leave any stone unturned to increase the area under the same.