Punjab govt to provide free coaching for civil services

CHANDIGARH: To prepare Punjab domicile, graduate candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Backward Classes and Minorities for the civil service at Dr. Ambedkar Institute of career and courses, Phase 3B2 Mohali, an entrance test was held on Saturday by the Department of Social Justice Empowerment and Minorities, Government of Punjab.



Divulging the details, Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities Minister Dr Baljit Kaur said that the desirous candidates should be Punjab domicile, minimum graduate and member of Scheduled Castes, Backward Classes and Minorities to become eligible for this free coaching course. The family income of the candidate from all sources should not be more than Rs 3.00 lakh per annum.

She said that out of 40 seats for the course, 20 have been reserved for Scheduled

Castes, 12 for Backward Classes and 8 for Minorities apart from 30 percent out of these for women and 5 percent for

disabled persons in each category.

The Cabinet Minister added further that a total of 790 candidates have got themselves enrolled for the entrance examination and 540 candidates have taken the exam.

She informed every selected candidate will be provided free coaching, free hostel stay

and financial assistance of Rs 3,000 per month as per government rules.