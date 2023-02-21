Punjab govt to present Budget on March 10

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann led Punjab Government will present its Budget for the financial year 2023-24 on March 10 as the Budget session of 16th Punjab Assembly will be held from March 3 to 24.

This was decided at a Cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister.

Disclosing the details a spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office said that the Cabinet authorised the Governor to convene the session, as per Article 174 of the Constitution.

As per the schedule, the Budget session will commence on March 3 at 10 am with Governor’s address followed by obituary references at 2 pm. On March 6 the motion of thanks and discussion on Governor’s Address will take place at 10 am till the conclusion of the same. The report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India for the year 2021-22, presentation of supplementary grants for year 2022-23 and Appropriation bill on supplementary demands for grants for year 2022-23 will be held on March 7, followed by legislative business.

Non official business will be held on March 9 and Budget estimates for the year 2023-24 will be presented before the House on March 10 followed by general discussion on the Budget. General discussion on the Budget estimates for the year 2023-24 will resume at 10 am on March 11 till its conclusion and voting. Non-official business will be conducted at 10 am on March 22, followed by legislative business on March 24 after which the house will be adjourned sine-die.