Punjab govt to organise ‘Pind-Sarkar Milni’: CM

CHANDIGARH: In order to make the people at the grassroots level an active partner in decision making of government, the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said that like ‘Kisan Sarkar Milni’, the state government will now organise ‘Village (Pind) Sarkar milni’ to give boost to development works in villages.



Chairing a meeting here at his office in Punjab Civil Secretariat, the CM said that these Milnis will be organised at district headquarters in Majha, Malwa and Doaba region of the state. He said that in these milnis the panchayats will apprise the officers about the development works to be started in their villages. He asked the Rural Development and Panchayat department to make elaborate arrangements to organise these milnis twice a week in the Malwa region of the state and once in a week in Doaba and Majha regions.

He said that this will help in resolution of pity issues of the villages that are pending at the level of the officers and have been hitherto not resolved. Bhagwant Mann said that the government will also solicit views of the panchayats that had taken path breaking initiatives to develop their villages on scientific lines.



The Chief Minister envisioned that like Kisan Sarkar milni this scheme will go a long way in transforming the villages of the state into development hubs. He said Kisan Sarkar milni had already proved useful for resolving the issues faced by farmers of the state. Bhagwant Mann envisioned that village sarkaar milni will go a long way in further ensuring holistic development of the villages.