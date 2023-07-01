Punjab govt to give Rs 6K to women for 2nd girl child

CHANDIGARH: Continuous efforts are being made by the Punjab Government to raise the standard of living for women. The Punjab Government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, is running various schemes for the empowerment, safety, and welfare of women in the state.



The Minister of Social Security, Women and Child Development Dr. Baljit Kaur said that under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, eligible beneficiary women (lactating mothers) will be given financial assistance of Rs. 6000 in one installment after the birth of the second girl child.

Under this scheme, financial assistance of Rs. 5000 is given to pregnant women and lactating mothers for the birth of their first child.

She said that providing financial assistance of Rs. 6000 after the birth of a girl child will improve the declining sex ratio of girls at birth. It will also help to stop the practice of gender selection before birth.