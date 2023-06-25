Punjab govt to give boost to subsidised agro-machinery

Chandigarh: Punjab Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian said that the department is working on a strategy to boost the initiative of providing state-of-the-art machineries to the farmers at subsidised rates.



The department has invited applications for availing subsidy on various agriculture machineries under the Sub Mission on Agricultural Mechanization (SMAM) scheme, said the minister while appealing the farmers to apply by July 20 to take maximum advantage of the scheme.

Divulging further, Gurmeet Singh Khuddian said that farmers of the state can apply online at the department’s portal agrimachinerypb.com by

July 20 to avail the benefit of this scheme.

He said that the subsidy is being provided on the purchase of paddy transplanters, DSR drill, potato planter (Automatic/ Semi-Automatic), tractor operated boom sprayer, PTO operated bund former, oil mill, mini processing plant and nursery seeder.

Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian said that the farmers should contact the toll-free number 1800-180-1551 and visit agriculture offices of their respective districts for more information in this regard.