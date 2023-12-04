Punjab govt to give awards on ‘Divyang Day’

CHANDIGARH: Punjab government to hand out state awards on the International Divyang Day on December 5 in Chandigarh.

The Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Baljit Kaur said that the International Divyang Week is being celebrated by the department from December 3 to December 10. She said that the state level function regarding the International Divyang Diwas will be held on December 5 at the Auditorium, Local Government Department, Punjab, Sector-35. She said that in this state-level event, employees, individuals and non-governmental organisations who have done excellent work will be honoured under various categories.