Punjab govt to explore all legal options on issue of Gram Nyayalayas in state: CM

CHANDIGARH: Drawing a clear line against the Centre’s push for Gram Nyayalayas, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday signalled that his government is prepared to move decisively on the issue in the state, arguing that it is impractical and contrary to the interests of the legal fraternity. The Chief Minister announced the formation of a committee of legal luminaries to examine the matter in detail and said he would take it up with the Union government at the appropriate level.

Declaring the issue as one of institutional integrity and public trust, the Punjab CM asserted that the rule of law and ethical standards in the judiciary must remain paramount, while reiterating that his government would leave no stone unturned to protect the interests of lawyers.

Interacting with representatives of 65 bar associations at the Municipal Bhawan, CM Mann said, “The entire state has access to courts within a 20-kilometre radius due to which this concept is not practically applicable in Punjab. The lawyers are already up in arms against this move of the Centre as it causes a lot of inconvenience to them. As per the wishes of the legal fraternity, the state government will explore all ways and means to discontinue this concept in Punjab.”

The Chief Minister announced, “The Punjab government will constitute a committee including legal luminaries to explore all the aspects in this regard. I will also raise this issue at the appropriate platforms with the Union government.”

Reiterating his commitment, Mann stated, “The state government is firmly committed to secure the interests of the legal fraternity and no stone will be left unturned for this noble cause.”