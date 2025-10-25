Punjab govt to commemorate 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and National Convener of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal will participate in the religious congregations being organised by the Punjab government on Saturday to mark the beginning of series of events to commemorate the 350th martyrdom day of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur ji.

Disclosing this here today a spokesperson of the Punjab government said that the state government will perform an ardas at Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib, Delhi on October 25 to start these events aimed at perpetuating the rich legacy of the ninth Sikh Guru, Hind Di Chadar-Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur ji.

In the evening a Kirtan Darbar will be held at Gurdawara Sri Rakab Ganj Sahib in which Chief Minister Mann and Arvind Kejriwal will pay obeisance.

In this Kirtan Darbar eminent Ragis like Bhai Amarjit Singh Taan, Bhai Anantbir Singh, Bhai Chamanjit Singh Lal, Bhai Joginder Singh Riar, Bhai Davinder Singh Sodhi, Bhai Jaskaran Singh and others will perform live Kirtan.

Pertinently, under the leadership of the Chief Minister, the state government has already chalked a number of events to commemorate this once in a lifetime event across the state in a befitting manner.

On the historic occasion of the 350th Martyrdom Day of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib Ji, the Punjab govt will organise grand and historic events. These series of events will be organised with deep reverence and respect across the state and these historic events will primarily take place on the sacred land of Sri Anandpur Sahib under the auspices of the state govt. mpost