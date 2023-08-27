Punjab govt tightens noose over illegal mining

Chandigarh: On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the Mining department has tightened noose around the people involved in illegal mining by lodging FIRs against them.



Divulging the details, Mining and Geology Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said that the department has adopted a zero tolerance policy for illegal mining. He said that in a raid conducted in Village Dhanansu Ludhiana, illegal sand miming was detected. He said that the material extracted was being stacked in Jamalpur area of Ludhiana.

The Minister said that acting swiftly the department has requested the Police department to register an FiR in the matter. Similarly, he said that in Ropar District FIRs have been lodged in last two days for three incidents of illegal mining. He said that these FIRs have been registered at Kalwan chowki and Nangal police stations and pertain to illegal mining by poclain machines and tippers at Swara/Ailgran village and Khera Village.

He said that at kalwan chowki in FIR 119 of 26/08/23 has been registered against one poclain machine at Swara/Ailgran village. Likewise, he said that at Nangal police station FIR 129 of 27/08/23 has been lodged against two poclain machines and four tippers in village Khera.

Likewise, he said that FIR 130 of 27/08/23 has been registered in Nangal police station against one poclain machine in village Khera.

All the machines involved in incidents of illegal mining have been impounded and are in police custody.