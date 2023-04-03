Punjab govt swings into action to compensate farmers for crop loss

Chandigarh: Swinging into action to ensure compensation for crop loss to the farmer before the festival of Baisakhi, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has asked the MLAs and officers to enhance their field visits for expediting the process of ‘Girdawari’ and redress problems of farmers.

“The MLAs should meet the farmers and listen to their grievances, likewise the officers should make sure that the special Girdawari is completed soon so that we can disburse the compensation before Baisakhi,” said the Chief Minister.

Expressing solidarity with the farmers who have lost their crops due to incessant rain and hailstorm, the Chief Minister said that the government is with the food growers in this hour of crisis. He said that loss worth every single penny will be compensated and no stone will be left unturned for this noble cause. Mann said that he was well aware of the agony faced by the farming community due to the whopping loss suffered by them on account of inclement weather conditions.

The Chief Minister said that he is personally monitoring the entire drive on a day-to-day basis to ensure that the affected farmers are compensated transparently and expeditiously. Bhagwant Mann said that as he hails from a common family so he is aware of the anguish of the farmers at a personal level and compensating them remains the top priority of the state government. He categorically said that there will be zero tolerance for any laxity or lapse found at any level in the government machinery during the girdawari.

Mann said that the state government is full of the beleaguered peasantry in this hour of deep crisis. He said before Girdawari public announcements are being made about the entire process to ensure that all the people are made aware of it. Likewise, Bhagwant Mann said that a 25 per cent hike in compensation per acre has been made to give a healing touch to the farmers.