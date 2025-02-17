Punjab govt suspends Muktsar DC

Chandigarh: The Punjab government has removed and suspended the Deputy Commissioner of Sri Muktsar Sahib on corruption charges.

A government spokesperson said that the state government had received serious complaints of corruption against the DC after which a thorough inquiry was conducted against the officer. Based on the preliminary inquiry the state government has suspended the DC with immediate effect.

The DC has been removed from his post and a Vigilance inquiry has been marked against him. This reflects the unwavering commitment of the Punjab government to ensure full transparency, accountability and integrity in public service delivery.