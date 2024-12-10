Punjab govt starts coaching camp for NEET, IIT aspirants

Chandigarh: The Punjab government has started a state-level residential professional coaching preparation camp for competitive exams, benefiting 600 NEET and IIT-JEE aspirants.

The initiative aims to bridge educational gaps and provide opportunities for students lacking access to quality coaching resources.

The Department of School Education has launched the camp for 600 students -- 300 each at Mohali and Jalandhar -- from Schools of Eminence (SOE) and Meritorious schools across Punjab.

Sharing details of the initiative, School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains stated that the camp will run from December 8 to December 29, in Jalandhar and SAS Nagar.

On the inaugural day, students showcased Punjab’s rich heritage through performances of Giddha, Bhangra and art displays in Punjabi dialects, setting an energetic and colorful tone for the camp.

The minister said that the transformative initiative, spearheaded by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, aims to uplift educational standards in government schools. The programme will ensure talented students receive dedicated coaching from expert faculty at Physics Wallah, he added. The District Education Officers of Jalandhar and Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar will oversee the camp’s daily activities, supported by over 80 education officers managing operations.

Bains said that highly qualified educators from Physics Wallah will provide specialized coaching tailored to students preparing for JEE Mains, JEE Advanced and NEET.

Dedicated problem-solving sessions will help students address complex topics, solve challenging problems and master exam-specific strategies.