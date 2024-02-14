‘Punjab govt stands firmly with farmers’

CHANDIGARH: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of Punjab is standing firmly with the farmers of our country. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ordered all the hospitals near the borders of Haryana to stay ready and help the injured farmers as soon as possible.

Mann asked all the doctors and hospital staff to stay on call and he also ordered an increase in the number of ambulances deployed on the borders of Haryana. He also appealed to the Haryana government to not lathicharge our farmers or use tear gas shells or water cannons against them.