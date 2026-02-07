‘Punjab govt sets national benchmark as over 17.5 lakh parents join statewide workshop’

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab School Education Department on Saturday organised the second Statewide School-Level Parents’ Workshop across all government schools, engaging over 17.5 lakh parents in an unprecedented exercise in community participation.

Sharing details of the initiative, Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said, “The Punjab School Education Department organised the second Statewide School-Level Parents’ Workshop, engaging over 17.50 lakh parents across all government schools.”

The Punjab Education minister pointed out the mega initiative, spearheaded by the State Council of Educational Research and Training, had set a new benchmark for parental involvement in the state’s education system and reflected the commitment of the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government towards collaborative learning.

“This initiative reinforces our resolve to further elevate education standards under Punjab Sikhya Kranti by making parents active

partners in the learning journey,” he said.

Minister Bains led a workshop at Government High School, Manakpur (Nangal), in the Sri Anandpur Sahib constituency, where he interacted with parents and students.

Explaining the objectives, S. Harjot Singh Bains said, “The workshop aims to empower parents with practical strategies for stress-free exam preparation, help them build children’s confidence through positive reinforcement, and raise awareness on drug abuse prevention under Punjab’s Yudh Nashian Virudh campaign, with a focus on early detection, prevention and support.”

He further said that several senior leaders participated across the state to strengthen the outreach.