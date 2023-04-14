Punjab govt releases over Rs 500 crore as MSP in a single day

Chandigarh: Punjab Government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann stands fully committed to ensuring that the farmers face no difficulty in the mandis across the state during the current Rabi Marketing Season (RMS).



As proof of this, the full amount of MSP at the rate of Rs 2,125 per quintal, totalling Rs 502.93 crore has been released directly into the bank accounts of 19,642 farmers in a single day, disclosed the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak in a statement on Friday adding that no value cut has been imposed on farmers while releasing the payments of MSP.

He also added that till today i.e. April 14, 8 Lakh Metric Tonnes (LMT) of wheat have been procured by Government Procurement Agencies.

Robust arrangements to ensure smooth procurement operations at all the mandis have been put in place at all the mandis with the directions to procure every single grain of foodgrain produced so laboriously by the farming community, added Kataruchak.