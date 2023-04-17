Punjab govt releases over Rs 3,000 cr into farmers’ bank account

Chandigarh: The Punjab government led by the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is ensuring hassle-free procurement in the mandis across the state during the current Rabi Marketing Season (RMS). Payments are being made directly into the bank accounts of the farmers within 24 hours of confirmation of purchase, breaking previous records and beating the target of release of payments within 48 hours of purchase set by the government.



Disclosing this on Monday, the Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Lal Chand Kataruchak said that payments of more than Rs 3,014 crore have been released directly into the bank accounts of nearly 1,05,574 farmers till date.

This is much beyond the amount of Rs 2,700 crore which was due for purchases made until 48 hours earlier, he said, adding that these figures clearly prove that payments are being released with 24 hours of purchase.

To a question regarding imposition of value cut, the minister categorically stated that no value cut is being allowed and Punjab government will never allow even a single farmer to be paid below MSP.

Meanwhile ACS to CM, A. Venu Prasad on Monday held meetings with senior officials to review the ongoing procurement of wheat.