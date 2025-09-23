Punjab govt ramps up support for renewable energy developers

Chandigarh: In a major push to attract investment in the clean energy sector, Punjab New and Renewable Energy Sources minister Aman Arora on Tuesday unveiled a series of proactive measures to support renewable energy developers in the state. The decisions were announced during the Renewable Energy Developers Meet held at the PEDA complex.

Responding to issues raised by developers, Arora directed the Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA) to immediately appoint a dedicated Nodal Officer. The officer will serve as a single point of contact to address inter-departmental coordination challenges, which often delay the commissioning of renewable energy projects.

He also instructed PEDA to launch a dedicated WhatsApp helpline within a week to allow developers to directly report problems and seek assistance. The helpline will ensure real-time grievance redressal and faster resolution of project-related hurdles.

“We are not just open for business; we are proactive partners in the success of renewable energy projects,” stated Arora, while assuring developers that the Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann-led Punjab government is committed to creating a conducive environment for investors and extending every possible support to

the sector.