Punjab govt preparing blueprint for beefing up security of jails: Mann

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said that the state government is preparing a comprehensive blueprint for beefing up the security in jails on scientific lines.



The Chief Minister, who inspected the district Jail at Kapurthala in Punjab Monday, said that the state government has already installed high powered jammers, door metal detectors and other equipment besides providing vehicles for the department to update the security system in the jails. However, he said that to ensure a foolproof security system, strenuous efforts are afoot. Bhagwant Mann said that based on requests of the jail authorities more CCTV cameras along with hi-end techniques will be installed in the jails to further beef up security in jails.

Underlining the need to strictly check the supply of drugs and mobiles in the jails, the chief minister also directed the officers to take every step to curb this illegal practice. He said that security of the jails was the prime concern of the state government and no compromise can be made in this regard.