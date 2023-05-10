Punjab govt makes ‘Energy Conservation Building Code’ mandatory

Chandigarh: With an aim to make buildings or building complexes energy efficient, Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA) is all set to empanel Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) Experts/Professionals, who will ensure maximum energy conservation in the buildings, said Aman Arora, Minister of New and Renewable Energy Sources.



Notably, the Energy Conservation Building Code has been notified by the Punjab Government for the construction of new commercial buildings in the State having a connected load of 100KW or above or contract demand of 120kVA or above or a conditioned area with 500 sq meter or above. This code has also been included in Building Bye-Laws of Local Govt and Housing & Urban Development making it mandatory to follow for approval of building plans.

Aman Arora said that PEDA has started the empanelment of ECBC Design Professionals, who will assist Architects /Owners to achieve ECBC Compliance at the State level. The last date for submission of applications is May 25 till 3 PM along with the requisite empanelment fee and documents.