Punjab govt launches series of events to mark 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur

New Delhi: The Punjab government on Saturday embarked the series of events to mark the 350th martyrdom day of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji after senior Cabinet ministers performed Ardas here at Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib.

The Cabinet ministers including Aman Arora, Harjot Singh Bains, Harbhajan Singh ETO, Tarunpreet Singh Sondh, Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Barinder Kumar Goyal, Hardeep Singh Mundian and Balbir Singh, Lok Sabha MP Raj Kumar Chabbewal, Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjeet Singh Sahni, MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Advisor Tourism and Cultural Affairs Deepak Bali and others joined the people in offering ‘Ardas’ to start the events for commemorating the 350th Martyrdom day of Hind Di Chadar.

The ministers along with other officials and sangat came to Gurudwara Sis Ganjh sahib barefoot from Red Fort to offer their obeisances.

They also paid tribute at the sacred martyrdom sites of Bhai Mati Das Ji, Bhai Sati Das Ji, and Bhai Dayala Ji, who made unparalleled sacrifices in devotion to the Guru.

The ministers exhorted the people to follow Guru Ji’s universal message of love, secularism, religious tolerance, freedom of faith and peaceful co-existence. Terming it an occasion to spread the message of Guru Sahib’s supreme sacrifice for the sake of humanity and religious freedom, they said the life and philosophy of the ninth Guru sahib remains a beacon of inspiration for the world.