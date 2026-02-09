Punjab govt launches ‘Operation Prahaar-2’

Chandigarh: Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Sunday announced the launch of 72-hours long “Operation Prahaar-2” with focus on nabbing the wanted criminals.



The DGP, accompanied by Special DGP Law and Order Arpit Shukla, ADGP Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) Nilabh Kishore and Intelligence Chief Sukhchain Singh Gill, was addressing a press conference following the high-level meeting with all the CPs/SSPs and range IGPs/DIGs to review the progress of Yudh Nashian Virudh and Gangstran Te Vaar campaigns.

The development came days after the huge success of “Operation Prahaar”, which resulted in the arrest of 3,256 individuals in 72-hours and 69 weapons were recovered from their possession.

The DGP said that starting from Monday, the Operation Prahaar-2 will be conducted till Wednesday, and senior officers from Punjab Police Headquarters have been deputed for effective supervision of the operation.

Sharing outcomes of 20 days of Gangstran Te Vaar campaign, DGP Gaurav Yadav said that Police teams have arrested 5,290 individuals including gangsters and criminals associated with them and recovered 128 weapons from their possession after conducting 17,603 raids across the state.

Apart from this, preventive action has been initiated against 2,973 persons, whereas, 5,413 persons were verified and released after questioning, he said, while adding that 344 proclaimed offenders (POs) were also arrested.

Defying all the fake narratives, he clarified that this is a lawful operation and police will only arrest the person who is wanted in crime.

For effective supervision across police districts, Special DGP, ADGP, IGP, and DIG-rank officers have been allocated police districts to oversee work, with the directive that accountability will be fixed for any lapses found, he added.

To enhance visible police presence and strengthen the crime response mechanism across the state, the DGP said that Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on operational preparedness have also been issued to all the CPs/SSPs and range IGPs/DIGs.

He said that CPs/SSPs have been directed to personally visit all important scenes of crime to supervise investigations and ensure the tracing of heinous offences.

As part of the confidence-building measures, all the district chiefs have been directed to personally conduct field visits in high footfall and hotspot areas, he added.

DGP Gaurav Yadav informed that the state’s police force is being significantly augmented by auditing and mobilizing force deployment from non-core duties to strengthen round-the-clock High-Tech Nakas and city sealing points. Following reports that many vehicles are moving without numbers, which are being used in crimes, the operational directions have also been issued to intensify the checking of vehicles.