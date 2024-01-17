Punjab govt gives Rs 33.83 cr to Asian Games and National Games winners

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab government presented Rs 33.83 crore in cash awards to the 168 Asian Games and National Games winners. National and International sports persons from Punjab on Tuesday expressed their gratitude to CM Bhagwant Singh Mann.



Sift Kaur Samra, Gold medalist in the Women’s 50 metre rifle three positions event at the 2022 Asian Games, stated that it was for the first time that any Punjab government has given advance cash award of Rs 8 lakh each for the preparation. She thanked the Punjab government for encouraging the players and assured the CM Mann that the players will win more medals in the upcoming tournaments.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor, gold medal winner in Shot Put thanked the Punjab government for fulfilling the promise of giving cash award to players immediately after the event. He said that these cash incentives given for preparation is a big amount for budding players and it will definitely encourage more players to take part in sports in the state.