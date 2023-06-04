Punjab govt gives opportunity to teachers posted in border districts to get transferred: Harjot Bains

Chandigarh: In another pro-teacher decision, of the Punjab government on Saturday, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann gave one time opportunity to teachers posted in border district of state to get transferred to another districts.

With this decision, teachers who were recruited under recruitment process of 3704, 2392 and 53 DPEs recruited will be benefitted. Giving information in this regard, School Education Minister of Punjab Harjot Singh Bains said that fulfilling the promise made by the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government to the teachers posted in the border districts. He said government has decided to give a one-time relaxation to such teachers who don’t complete the probationary period or have not stayed for two years in school.

He said that the online portal is being opened from June 4 to apply for transfer. He said these teachers will transferred to those schools in border districts and schools in Punjab state where the number of students is above 300 but the teachers are less

Along with this, transfer opportunity will also be given to those teachers who fulfill all the transfer conditions till 31/05/2023 and could not succeed in getting transferred in the previous rounds.

Bains said that the aim of our government is to give an opportunity to the teachers of the state to serve near their residence and also efforts are being made to fill the vacant post of teachers in schools.