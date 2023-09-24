‘Punjab govt given jobs to 7,660 youths in last 25 days’

Chandigarh: In an unprecedented and landmark initiative, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday created a record by handing over 36,524 recruitment letters of government jobs to the youth of the state, merely in 18 months of its stint.

Addressing the gathering during a function to hand over appointment letters to 427 youth in Power, Education, Forest and other departments, the CM said that this is a rare feat as none of the previous governments have achieved this milestone in such a short span of its tenure.

He said that in the last 25 days since August 30, the state government has given appointment letters to 7,660 youths. Mann said that these include 5714 Anganwari workers, 710 Patwaris, 560 Police, 249 and 427 in other departments.