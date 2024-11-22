‘Punjab govt emulating saints to serve people’

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said that the state government is following in the footsteps of the great gurus, saints, seers, prophets and martyrs for the welfare of the people and development of the state.

Addressing the gathering on Jain Bhagwati Diksha Mahotsav on Thursday, in the presence of Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, the CM said that as the head of state he is duty bound to safeguard the interests of all the residents. He said that Punjab is the blessed and sacred land where people of all religions, languages and sections of society reside peacefully and harmoniously.

Mann called upon the people to follow the path shown by great religious leaders to further strengthen the ethos of secular, social and communal harmony in the society.

“Religion teaches us the principles of simple living, high thinking and non-violence to attain salvation through the path of spirituality, he said.

He added that the eternal message of every religion is universal brotherhood, communal harmony and peace that is still relevant in the context of today’s

materialistic society.

Recalling his old association with the community, the Chief Minister said that he had always enjoyed the blessings of the saints of the Jain community.