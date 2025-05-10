Punjab govt eases land acquisition

Chandigarh: In a major decision aimed at ensuring affordable housing to people, the Punjab Cabinet on Friday gave its consent to simplify the land acquisition process through direct purchase.

A decision to this effect was taken by the Council of ministers in its meeting held here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister at his official residence today.

Disclosing this here today a spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s office said that the Cabinet also gave its consent for land pooling scheme of the Housing department to set up more urban estates in the state. The policy will be helpful in providing affordable housing facility to the people of the state. The scheme will be helpful in land acquisition for setting up of the urban estates across the state.

The new and separately formulated mechanism to purchase land directly from the land owners by simplifying the land acquisition process was approved.

This will facilitate in expediting the process of establishing urban estates and timely completion of other development works in the State of Punjab.

The land to be acquired for development of urban estates/creating infrastructure will be identified by a committee as per the Land Purchase Policy of the Department of Revenue and Rehabilitation dated 07.07.2011.

After completing necessary formalities for inviting the concerned farmers/Landowners to sell their land to the Authority by adopting the Land Pooling Policy of Housing and Urban Development Department, the Title of the Land offered by the Land owners to the Authority shall be verified by the Development Authority from the Deputy Commissioner concerned.

After that, objections shall be called from the general public by giving 30 days Public Notice regarding the title of the land.