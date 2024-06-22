‘Punjab govt committed to facilitating employment opportunities to youth’

Chandigarh: In a bid to facilitate employment opportunities for the youth of Punjab by enhancing their skills and competence according to the global needs as desired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Punjab Skill Development Mission (PSDM) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Microsoft to ingrain essential skills to at least 10,000 youth of the state in a year.

Congratulating the whole department for achieving another milestone, Punjab Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training Minister Aman Arora said that this collaboration will pave the way to inculcate skills to 10,000 youth in Punjab with essential digital productivity skills, employability skills, English communication skills, entrepreneurship skills, and technology skills, including cloud, Artificial Intelligence (AI), cyber security and sustainability.

The department has not been leaving any stone unturned to facilitate employment opportunities to the youth of Punjab, he reiterated.

The MoU was signed by Director PSDM, Amrit Singh and Country Head Education, Microsoft Corporation India Pvt. Ltd. Sanjay Dhingra here on Friday.

Elaborating on the collaboration, Amrit Singh said that the comprehensive future skills collaboration with Microsoft for 2024-25 includes multiple targeted initiatives designed to address the specific needs of diverse learners catered by PSDM, aiming to enhance their skills and competence according to global needs and provide them with employment opportunities in an

AI-enabled economy for better livelihoods.