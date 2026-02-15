‘Punjab govt committed to ensure quality education in every govt school’

Chandigarh: Punjab Education minister Harjot Singh Bains today highlighted the remarkable transformation of the Government School in Masol village, located barely 20 minutes from the Punjab Civil Secretariat-1 in Chandigarh, stating that the institution now stands as a powerful testament to the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government’s commitment to revitalising public education under the “Punjab Sikhya Kranti”.

Recalling his visit to the school nearly two years ago, Education minister Harjot Singh Bains said, “When I visited the Government School in Masol village about two years ago, the condition of the school was deeply distressing. The building was in shambles, classrooms were broken, and students were struggling even with basic reading and writing skills. Masol village had remained in the headlines across newspapers and television channels because of the deplorable state of its Government School.”

The minister further stated, “I personally visited the school at that time, becoming the first Education minister to do so. What I witnessed was deeply painful. It was not just the infrastructure that required rebuilding, the confidence of the students and the community had to be restored.” Bains said that after assessing the situation, he had vowed to transform the school into a model institution.

“Following my visit, the School Education Department initiated comprehensive development works under the Punjab Sikhya Kranti campaign. Today, the school has been completely transformed with a new building, improved classrooms, better facilities and a conducive learning environment.”