Punjab government moves SC against Governor over Money Bills dispute

CHANDIGARH: The politicians of Punjab are again at their belligerent best as the Punjab Government moved the Supreme Court against the Governor, Banwarilal Purohit for not approving three Money Bills.



The Government decided to do so after Purohit in a letter to the Chief Minister, Bhagwant Singh Mann clarified his stance on the Bills. The Governor said that he has decided to examine all the Bills on merits and will convey his decision to the Chief Minister. He said that he was in consultation with all the concerned and in larger interest and welfare of people of Punjab.

Terming the Vidhan Sabha session ‘illegal’ it was further mentioned in the letter, “Though, serious doubts have been raised about proprietary and constitutionality of Punjab Vidhan Sabha the the summoning of as well as the continuation of the session, in violation of the various provisions of Constitution of India as well as the rules of procedure and conduct by the Punjab of business Vidhan Sabha, still I have in consultation with all the concerned and in the larger interest the welfare of people of Punjab, decided to of examine all the bills on merits as well as in terms of various provisions convey of Constitution of India,” he added.

This is for the second time that the Aam Aadmi Party is knocking the doors of the Supreme Court against the Governor within two years of coming to power.