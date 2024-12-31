Punjab government ‘honing’ youths’ skill

Chandigarh: The Punjab government has provided around 50,000 regular jobs in various departments during the last two years and nine months.

Punjab Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training Minister Aman Arora said that as many as 49,949 government jobs have been provided to the youth in the first 33 months of its tenure, which is a record in itself. Apart from this, 2,65,430 candidates have also been provided assistance to get jobs in the private sector by organising over 4,725 placement camps in the state. Punjab Skill Development Mission has given skill training to 64,427 candidates through captive employers, government as well as private skill training agencies followed by employment to 47,821 candidates. Arora further said that a total of 74 cadets of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute, SAS Nagar (Mohali) have been commissioned as officers in Defence Services since the CM Mann led-Punjab Government came into power.