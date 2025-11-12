Punjab gets ‘top achiever’ award under BRAP 2024

Chandigarh: Punjab bagged a ‘top achiever’ award under the Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) 2024 on Tuesday.

Union Commerce minister Piyush Goyal gave the award to the state at a function held in New Delhi.

Punjab excelled in five key reform areas -- business entry, construction permit enablers, investment enablers, sector-specific healthcare, and services sector, according to an official statement.

The Centre’s DPIIT has recognised Punjab as a ‘top achiever’ under the BRAP 2024, it said.

Punjab is steadily ascending the ladder of industrial growth and investment is being drawn to the state due to industry-friendly policies and transparent governance.