Punjab gears up to launch ‘Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna’ from January

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday approved the launch of the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna from January, providing free medical treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh to every family in the state.

Reviewing a meeting of the Health Department, Mann said the scheme aims to ensure universal healthcare and reduce the financial burden on people.

He said Punjab will be the first state in the country where every family will be entitled to cashless treatment up to Rs 10 lakh, an official statement said.

The chief minister said the flagship scheme will offer financial protection and assured access to quality healthcare to all residents.

It will cover major diseases, critical care, surgeries and life-saving treatments at empanelled government and private hospitals in Punjab and Chandigarh.

Mann said the scheme will ensure cashless and paperless treatment and help cut out-of-pocket spending on healthcare in both urban and rural areas.

He said expenses related to hospitalisation, surgeries, ICU care, diagnostics, medicines and pre- and post-hospitalisation treatment will be covered under approved packages.

The chief minister said the treatment limit has been increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

He added that all residents of Punjab, including government employees and pensioners, will be eligible, with no income limit under the scheme.