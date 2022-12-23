Punjab fully prepared for fresh wave of Covid: Mann

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said that the state government is fully prepared to tackle any unforeseen challenge in wake of the fresh wave of the Covid pandemic.



The Chief Minister reviewed the arrangements of the state government during a review meeting here Friday at his office in Punjab Civil Secretariat I. The Chief Minister urged the people to wear appropriate masks at all educational institutions, government & private offices and indoor/outdoor gatherings, malls and all other public places for the prevention of further spread of the virus. Likewise, he said that COVID-19 appropriate behaviour must be strictly followed like social distancing, respiratory etiquette and no spitting in public places. Bhagwant Mann asked the health department to ensure that anyone having symptoms of COVID-19 must get tested and follow the protocol. He also asked all the deputy commissioners to constantly review the arrangements in their concerned districts.