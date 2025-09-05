Punjab floods: Shivraj to submit report to PM

New Delhi: Agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said he will submit a detailed report on the Punjab flood situation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after visiting the flood-hit areas in the state.

“I will submit a detailed report of the losses in Punjab to the Prime Minister. The crisis is big, but the central government will leave no stone unturned to get out of this crisis,” Chouhan posted on the social media platform X.

The minister said crops have been destroyed across the state and assured that the central government stands with farmers in this hour of crisis.

He emphasised the need for planned reconstruction of flood-affected areas, with short and long-term strategies required to help the state recover.

Highlighting post-flood challenges, Chouhan warned of potential disease outbreaks once water recedes.

“Dead animals will have to be disposed of safely, so that the disease does not spread. Silt has accumulated in the fields, a plan will have to be made to remove it, so that the next crop is not in danger,” he said.