Punjab floods: Death toll rises to 51; over 23,000 people evacuated

Chandigarh: The flood situation in Punjab remains grim with fresh reports of rising casualties and crop losses, state Disaster Management minister Hardeep Singh Mundian said on Monday.

According to the minister, 15 districts remain affected, impacting over 3.87 lakh people. With three fresh deaths reported from Mansa, Moga and Patiala, the toll has climbed to 51. Crop loss has now reached 1.84 lakh hectares, while the extent of damage to houses and livestock is still being assessed.

Mundian said that with 77 new evacuations, a total of 23,015 people have been rescued so far. Presently, 123 relief camps are operational across the state, sheltering 5,416 flood-affected persons. Rescue and relief measures are being carried out with the support of the Army, which has deployed nearly 30 helicopters. Ground operations are being led by BSF, NDRF and SDRF teams. Essential supplies, including dry rations, medicines and drinking water, are being distributed on a war footing.

Providing district-wise details, the minister said that Amritsar remains among the worst-hit, with 196 villages inundated and 1.36 lakh people affected. Seven deaths have been reported in the district, with 3,260 people evacuated and 16 relief camps active. Gurdaspur has reported the state’s highest crop loss of 40,169 hectares, while 329 villages remain under flood impact, affecting 1.45 lakh people.

Other severely affected districts include Ferozepur, Fazilka, Hoshiarpur and Pathankot, each reporting casualties, widespread crop losses and thousands of people displaced. Damage has also been reported from Mansa, Moga, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Ludhiana and Rupnagar.